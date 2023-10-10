Morning Consult Polls Show ‘Record-High’ Support For Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump departs a rally on October 07, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

6:26 PM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The majority of the Republican electorate supported former President Donald Trump when he first launched his presidential campaign, however, a number of GOP candidates now want to challenge his hold on the party’s nomination before the 2024 primary elections.

Morning Consult polls are currently monitoring Republican primary voters’ perceptions of Trump and other declared candidates, as well as seeing how they compare to President Joe Biden among the general electorate.

This is an important metric for a party hoping to reverse recent electoral setbacks.

According to the most recent poll, at least 61% of likely Republican primary voters support Trump, and in recent weeks, the former president had even reached 63% at one point, setting a record high since the monitoring program began in December.

Support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped to a record-low 12%.

This barely provides him with a 3-point advantage over Vivek Ramaswamy, who is listed as the second choice by about 1 in 5 prospective primary voters.

Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina asked contributors to stay on board in order for him to win the crucial primary election in his home state, but tracking indicated that he is still unable to get any traction on a national level.

The most recent poll indicates that he has 2% support, down from a peak of 4% in early August. Meanwhile, approximately 7 out of 10 prospective primary voters claim to have heard nothing at all.

The concluding data reportedly comes from thousands of surveys from U.S. voters every day, enabling the daily tracking of nearly 1,200 Republican primary voters ahead of Election Day.

High-frequency survey research allows the company to generate larger sample sizes and shed light on key demographic groups with more consistency and stability.

If the GOP primary or caucus were held in their state right now, the majority of GOP voters (at least 61%) would favor Trump, while only 12% would endorse DeSantis.

Ramaswamy had 9% of the prospective party voters’ support, an increase of 2 points from the previous week.

Haley is at 6%, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at 5%, the former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie at 3%, the senator from South Carolina Tim Scott at 2%, and the governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum at 1%.

Asa Hutchinson, a former governor of Arkansas, and Will Hurd, a former congressman from Texas, are both at a depressing 0% support.

Chris Christie’s popularity has fallen to a new low as he keeps bashing Trump throughout his campaign. According to the most recent poll, only 22% of possible GOP primary voters think favorably of him, while 51% think negatively of him.

According to surveys taken from October 6th to October 8th, 2023, these are Republicans’ current nationwide preferences for their first and second choices in the 2024 Republican presidential primary as well as potential matchups in the general election.

The responses from 3,636 prospective Republican primary voters are represented in the first and second-choice results. Any registered voter who stated that they intended to participate in their state’s Republican presidential primary or caucus in 2024 is included in the sample of prospective GOP primary voters.

The company asked prospective Republican primary voters to identify a candidate they were leaning towards after they first stated they did not know or had no opinion on who they planned to vote for.

The replies from the “leaners” are included in the findings that represent each candidate’s support in the 2024 Republican primary.

As a global provider of decision intelligence, the Morning Consult company maintains that they are transforming how contemporary leaders make better, quicker decisions. The business uses applied artificial intelligence (AI) in conjunction with its own high-frequency proprietary data in order to make better choices about what people feel and how they will act.

