George Santos Faces 10 New Felony Charges

8:36 AM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

New York Representative George Santos has been indicted on new federal charges.

On Tuesday, Santos (R-N.Y.) was charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud in a new superseding indictment.

This comes days after Santos’ former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleaded guilty and admitted to the accusations, according to court documents in the case.

Prosecutors alleged that Santos and Marks filed false financial reports to the Federal Election Commission, which stated their campaign fundraising numbers were higher than they really were. With the inflated numbers it would allow Santos’ campaign to qualify for certain benefits, perks and support from Republican party leaders.

The 10 new charges included in the superseding indictment have new allegations that Santos used personal credit card information of individuals to make unauthorized charges to help support his campaign.

Santos commented on the new charges by denying them and saying he was entitled to due process and would fight the indictments “until the bitter end.”

The New York Congressman pleaded not guilty earlier this year to charges from an original indictment, which alleged that he devised a scheme to defraud supporters of his 2022 congressional campaign.

Santos is set to appear in federal court on October 27th, where he will be arraigned on the latest charges against him.

