Blinken Plans Israel Trip To Show Support After Terrorist Attacks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Photo by CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

6:20 PM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be traveling to Israel this week to express his support for the country as it has been fighting to battle Hamas terrorists.

The trip is being billed as “a message of solidarity and support.”

Blinken is scheduled to meet with senior Israeli officials and to “reiterate his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attacks against Israel and condemn those attacks in the strongest terms,” according to a statement from his office on Tuesday, which was confirmed by the State Department.

The statement read: “The Secretary will also reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with the government and people of Israel. He will also discuss measures to bolster Israel’s security and underscore the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Blinken’s visit would be a prominent sign of U.S. solidarity and support for the Israeli government as the country enacts war on the Islamic militant group.

“Our support for Israel is unwavering and the Secretary looks forward to meeting with senior leaders in the Israeli government and continuing the discussions he and the president have been having with them since the initial attacks on Saturday,” said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during the daily press briefing on Tuesday.

The secretary of state also posted on social media, vouching that he will, “engage with our Israeli partners directly about the situation on the ground and to discuss ways we can continue to support them in the fight against these terrorist attacks. Our support for Israel remains unwavering.”

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden also condemned the deadly attacks by Hamas and made a pledge to stand with Israel.

“We must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack,” Biden said during a White House briefing.

“And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack. There’s no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse,” he concluded.

Since Saturday, over 1,000 Israelis have been killed since the Hamas terrorist group initiated an unprecedented surprise invasion by land, sea, and air in southern Israel. Additionally, Hamas took more than 150 hostages and reportedly murdered hundreds of civilians, including children.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced on Tuesday that U.S. officials believe that there are now at least 20 American citizens who are missing as well.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin disclosed on Sunday that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group would be relocating to the Eastern Mediterranean in order to increase regional deterrence in the region.

Additionally, the Biden administration has encouraged Congress to provide Israel with more support during this period of loss and conflict.

