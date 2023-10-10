Australian Authorities Condemn Anti-Semitism At Pro-Palestine Protest

A Pro-Palestinian protestor with the Palestinian flag painted on her face is seen waving a Palestinian flag during a Rally on May 22, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Rallies were organised across Australia to protest against the recent violence in Israel and the Gaza strip. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza started on Friday, following 11 days of rocket attacks. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

5:35 PM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Australian police are investigating what exactly went down at a pro-Palestine protest outside of the famous Sydney Opera House after videos surfaced of a group at the demonstration purportedly using “anti-Semitic chants.”

More than 1,000 Palestine supporters walked through downtown Sydney on Monday evening, converging at the iconic Opera House, which had been illuminated in the colors of the Israeli flag by the government in response to Saturday’s violent attacks by Hamas.

However, unverified footage that was shared by the Australian Jewish Association appeared to show a group outside of the Opera House lighting flares while chanting: “Gas the Jews.”

The protest’s organizer, the Palestine Action Group Sydney, denounced the “vile anti-Semitic attendees” for their actions. The group also defended its right to protest against “apartheid” in Gaza.

They emphasized that their stance was anti-racist, anti-colonial, and stated that those harboring anti-Semitic beliefs were not welcome at their rallies, maintaining that those specific individuals would be asked to leave the event.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his shock at the reports of anti-Semitic slogans.

He emphasized Australia’s identity as a tolerant, multicultural nation, and highlighted the importance of addressing political discourse in a respectful manner.

During a news conference on Tuesday, New South Wales state police disclosed that they are reviewing protest footage to discern if any offenses had occurred.

