Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Immigration System ‘Stupid,’ Demands Reform

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

5:25 PM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared on The View, an ABC talk show, and expressed his opinions regarding America’s immigration system, calling for a comprehensive immigration reform and a securely closed border.

On Monday, Schwarzenegger joined the hosts of The View, revealing his beliefs regarding the ongoing immigration crisis at the United States-Mexico border.

He also shared his insight into how U.S. officials have managed the situation thus far.

During the show, Schwarzenegger criticized border policies that have given over 2.8 million immigrants the ability to cross this year alone, calling for reform to resolve the ongoing crisis.

Although he stated that there is no single solution to the country’s current immigration issue, he still went on to slam the current conditions and way that officials have handled the crisis thus far.

The former Terminator movie star revealed his desire for a more secure and rigid border that is not easily passable, as well as his belief that asylum seekers should be provided with visas in order to work legally in the U.S.

“You are one of the country’s most famous immigrants and a former two-term Republican governor of California back when Republicans were sane. What do you think about the current immigration crisis? Because you have such a unique perspective, and what’s going on at the border. What do you think of President Biden starting to build these 20 miles of wall? What’s your perspective?” co-host Ana Navarro asked.

Schwarzenegger explained how he felt “in the middle” regarding the border and he also asserted that there was not just one simple solution.

“I’ve seen first hand how this is not a one kind of a step approach. You have to really have comprehensive immigration reform, and you have to look at this immigration problem in a comprehensive way. You can, first of all, believe very strongly in having a border that no one can get through. That’s number one for me. Number two, what is important is that we have visas available for people that want to work in the United States, so they don’t have to work illegally. It is bogus, we need the workers here,” Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger went on to express that there were foreign employees who have been working everywhere in the U.S. and argued that they should have the opportunity to obtain visas so that they could do it “legally.”

He stressed his “terrorism” concerns and the potential “great danger” posed by drug cartels.

“It’s a stupid system. The system is set up to commit a crime. The system is set up to do something illegally. Why? Why can we not come together, Democrats and Republicans and instead of using this issue always as a fundraising issue for the party to go and sit down together and really to do the service that they’re supposed to do?” Schwarzenegger added.

“We have to have a secure border, but we’ve got to go and reform our system. That’s where the action is, I think,” he concluded.

Additionally, the former California Governor stated that he would have run for president if it was a possibility. However, he is not allowed to do so since he is not a natural-born U.S. citizen. Schwarzenegger is originally from Austria.

On Friday, the co-hosts of The View also expressed their sentiments regarding the border.

“How I would have come out and handled it — One, I’d put Biden on the mic right away — he’s a real talk guy. Put him on the mic and say, ‘We’re not going to take questions on this, but I got to be straight with you. This is not my wall. This is Congress’ wall. It was appropriated in 2019, I’d be literally committing a crime by disobeying this — and we have a lot of that already happening — so we’re gonna go ahead and follow the law,'” co-host Sara Haines said. “It didn’t come out strong, and I thought the messaging looked weak, and it was confusing.”

