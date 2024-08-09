MLB Will Host Braves, Reds In First Ever Game At A NASCAR Track For ‘MLB Speedway Classic’

A general view of the start with Dave Blaney driving his #07 Jack Daniels Chevrolet Monte Carlo and Elliott Sadler driving his #38 M&M’s Ford during the Food City 500, part of the Nascar Nextel Series Race, on April 3, 2005 at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:33 AM – Friday, August 9, 2024

Major League Baseball fans can rev up their engines as the league announced on Friday that NASCAR’s famous Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, will host a regular-season MLB game for the first time-ever next year.

The game will take place on August 2nd, 2025, between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds, making it the first regular season MLB game to be held in Tennessee.

“We look forward to celebrating our game with a wide array of fans, both on and off the field throughout the weekend, and highlighting the rich traditions of sports, music and community in Tennessee and across the region,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

The Bristol Motor Speedway holds almost 150,000 people, making it one of the largest sporting venues. Next years ballgame will most likely break the single-game attendance record for a Major League Baseball game.

Currently, the Guinness World Record for largest ever attended baseball game was in 2008, during an exhibition game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. There were 115,300 fans in attendance.

The average MLB stadium can hold between 40,000 to 45,000 fans.

This announcement comes as Major League Baseball has continued to expand the product across America and overseas. The MLB has hosted games in many nontraditional ballparks, including in 2016 when a game was held on an active military base in Fort Bragg, North Carolina and in 2021, when they had the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees on the iconic “Field of Dreams” in Dyersville, Iowa.

In June, the league hosted the “MLB at Rickwood Field: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues” in Birmingham, Alabama, two days after the death of Hall of Famer, Willie Mays.

Additionally, the MLB has slated multiple international cities to host games that include Tokyo, Mexico City, Paris, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, all in the 2025 season.

The Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted other events in the past, such as an NFL exhibition game in 1961. In 2016, Tennessee and Virginia Tech played in the “Battle at Bristol” that had 156,990 fans in attendance, which brought in the largest crowd ever to watch an NCAA football game.

