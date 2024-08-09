Japan: Officials Warn Residents Of Possible ‘Megaquake’ Following Thursday’s 7.1 Earthquake

This photo shows a general view of wind turbines at Nikkawahama Beach in Kamisu city of Ibaraki prefecture on August 9, 2024. (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:52 AM – Friday, August 9, 2024

Japanese residents scrambled to safety after a 7.1 earthquake and aftershocks shook the island on Thursday, prompting officials to issue a Tsunami Advisory. However, scientists are now warning that a potentially larger earthquake could follow the initial one.

Advertisement

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), research indicates that out of 1,437 earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.0 or larger, there were six occurrences of a second earthquake with a 8.0 magnitude or larger recurring in the same region within a week of the first.

“For these reasons, it is believed that the possibility of a large-scale earthquake occurring in the expected focal area of the Nankai Trough is relatively higher than usual,” JMA reported.

Japanese officials reportedly gathered for an emergency meeting. They discussed issuing a warning that could better prepare its residents for a second major earthquake, which is currently anticipated, though it is not guaranteed.

Residents caught the initial quake on video, along with a few reports of minor injuries.

“The shaking was very strong,” said Ryosuke Take, a resident of Kyushu. “In private homes, dishes fell from kitchens, and nearby hotels have reported that their elevators and kitchens are unusable.”

The Tsunami Advisory has since been lifted for all areas except the Miyazaki region.

The island has seemingly avoided major damage and local nuclear power plants have not reported any irregularities.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!