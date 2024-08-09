Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Paris Following Appearance At Olympic Games

US rap artist Travis Scott gestures as he attends the men’s semi-final basketball match (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:50 AM – Friday, August 9, 2024

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a luxury hotel in Paris on Friday morning after getting into a drunken altercation with a security guard and his own bodyguard.

Jacques Webster, the rapper’s real name, was detained following a night out in which he attended the USA Men’s Olympic basketball game against Serbia.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” said the Paris prosecutor’s office. “The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police.”

The rapper reportedly got into a confrontation with one of his bodyguards after paparazzi members continued following the rapper all over the city during his stay.

“They were screaming at each other, and the hotel freaked out and called the cops,” a source claims, according to the New York Post.

The source claims that one of the members of the paparazzi was looking into the trunk of Scott’s vehicle, which upset him, prompting the confrontation with his security guard, whose job it was to keep the press away.

“He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up,” a source told Le Parisien, a local French news outlet. “We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate,” said a representative of Scott.

