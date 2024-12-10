Mitch McConnell Receives Medical Attention After Fall In D.C.: ‘Sprained Wrist And Cut Up Face’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:52 PM – Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell received medical attention after a fall that occurred following a GOP lunch meeting on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, McConnell (R-Ky.) tripped after the meeting and soon required a medical evaluation.

“He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule,” the aide said in a statement.

McConnell was later seen at the U.S. Capitol wearing a brace on one wrist and a bandage on his face. When asked by reporters how he was feeling, he responded: “Good.”

Earlier in the day, the Kentucky Republican was observed walking back to his Capitol office accompanied by a medical team and escorted by Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who had hosted the lunch meeting.

Senator Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), who stepped in to lead the GOP leadership press conference in McConnell’s absence, stated that the 82-year-old appeared to be in stable condition following the fall.

“He is fine. He is in his office,” Thune said, referring further questions to McConnell’s staff.

Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) informed a senator that McConnell had fallen shortly after the lunch and just before his scheduled weekly press conference.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple McConnell staffers rushing from his office toward the luncheon area following the incident. A medical team with a wheelchair was also seen accompanying McConnell into his office.

A spokesperson for McConnell later confirmed that he was in his office and doing much better.

