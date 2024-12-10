Trump Shares Photo Of Himself And Jill Biden In New Fragrance Ad: ‘Enemies Can’t Resist’

US First Lady Jill Biden (CL) listens to US President-elect Donald Trump sits during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on December 7, 2024. (Photo by THIBAULT CAMUS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump shared a photograph of himself and First Lady Jill Biden in a humorous advertisement for his new fragrance, describing it as “a fragrance your enemies can’t resist.”

An online advertisement for the fragrance features a viral photo of Trump and Jill Biden, with the first lady smiling at him during the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday.

President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, is also sitting alongside her mother in the image.

“Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“A fragrance your enemies can’t resist,” the tagline reads.

The memorable photograph of First Lady Jill Biden seated next to Trump was taken on December 7th.

The two, along with dozens of other global heads of state and top officials, attended the anticipated reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, five years after a massive fire toppled its spire.

The image shows the pair conversing, with an empty chair between them designated for 71-year-old Brigitte Macron, the wife of 46-year-old French President Emmanuel Macron. Brigitte first met Emmanuel when he was a high school student. She revealed in a November 2023 interview with Paris Match, which The Independent translated, that she had never considered romantic involvement developing with her 15-year-old student.

