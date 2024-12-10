Kimberly Guilfoyle Nominated To Serve As Ambassador To Greece In Trump Admin

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

6:05 PM – Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality and prosecutor, was selected by President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday as his choice to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Guilfoyle, 55, was previously married to Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and CEO Eric Villency, a businessman who has designed high-tech workout bicycles for Peloton and SoulCycle.

Her most recent relationship was an engagement to Donald Trump Jr.

“For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad. Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Guilfoyle expressed that she was honored to accept the president-elect’s appointment in a statement after the announcement.

“As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity,” Guilfoyle said on X.

Donald Trump Jr. also posted about Guilfoyle on X in regards to the nomination.

“I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First,” Don Jr. said.

After leaving Fox News in July 2018, she went on to become the finance chair for the Trump campaign during his 2020 presidential campaign.

Guilfoyle’s involvement with Trump’s campaign included helping to gather funds for organizers of the “Stop the Steal” demonstration.

