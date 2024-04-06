Missing ‘1923’ Actor Cole Brings Plenty, Found Dead In Kansas After Week Long Search

Cole Brings Plenty attends the Red Nation Celebration Institute’s 28th RNCI Red Nation Awards at Fine Arts Theatre on November 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

1:09 PM -Saturday, April 6, 2024

Actor Cole Brings Plenty, who had been reported missing since Sunday amid a domestic violence investigation, has been found dead in Johnson County, Kansas, authorities said on Friday.

Deputies were dispatched just before noon Friday to look into an unoccupied vehicle in an area about 43 miles southwest of Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, they discovered the actor’s body in an adjacent wooded area.

Additionally, authorities have said they are investigating the 27-year-old’s death.

“Our office is still investigating this incident and I will update if I learn more,” Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson McKenzi Davis said.

Authorities said that officers received reports of a female screaming for help last Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence. Before police arrived, the actor had reportedly driven away from the scene and was thought to be headed on Highway 59. He was reportedly in a white Ford Explorer SUV.

The actor was known for his work on the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923.”

His uncle, Moses Brings Plenty, shared missing persons fliers in a search for his nephew. He said in his post on Instagram that he doubts that his nephew was “on the run” and claimed he would never commit domestic violence.

Lawrence police also said on Thursday that they were in touch with his family and were investigating any leads to find the actor.

Furthermore, police filed an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for the 27-year-old, but it was withheld and couldn’t be released unless formal charges were filed, according to the district attorney’s office in the area.

Cole Brings Plenty’s father, Joe Brings Plenty confirmed his son’s death in a statement and thanked those who helped search for him.

“We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas,” he said. “I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.”

He added that the family would try to “figure out how we move forward.”

As the investigation continues, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is appealing for information. They can be contacted by phone at 913-782-0720.

