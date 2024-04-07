Michigan: Chipotle Customer Shoots Employee Over Guacamole

Chipotle Becomes First Non-GMO US Restaurant Chain MIAMI, FL – APRIL 27: Chipotle restaurant workers fill orders for customers on the day that the company announced it will only use non-GMO ingredients in its food on April 27, 2015 in Miami, Florida. The company announced, that the Denver-based chain would not use the GMO’s, which is an organism whose genome has been altered via genetic engineering in the food served at Chipotle Mexican Grills. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:18 AM – Sunday, April 7, 2024

An angry customer has shot a Michigan Chipotle employee after a dispute over guacamole.

In videos shared on social media, the 32-year-old suspect can be seen taking out his firearm and pointing it at the 21-year-old employee who tried to stop him from leaving the store.

Witness Thomas Huber spoke with Fox 2 Detroit on the matter, saying that the suspect ran out after the incident.

“I was just eating a bowl, and I heard shouting. And then I looked over; they’re arguing. One of the workers went to the back; I don’t know why, and then when he was in the back, the customer walked around the counter, tried to grab his food, and put it in a bag,” Huber said. “Then the employee came back, and they started fighting, and then we heard a gunshot and just ran out as quick as we could.”

Another witness said that the suspect fled but took his time in doing so.

“He took his time getting out… probably 30 seconds after (the shot was fired),” said Micahel Beales. “I was in my car, and I saw him just walk out to his car, close the door, and just drive off—he didn’t speed off or anything; it was weird to see.”

The suspect was later tracked down at a nearby restaurant, and police are now investigating the incident.

Chipotle later released a statement regarding the incident, sending their prayers to the victim, who was reportedly shot in the leg.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our team member who was injured by the senseless act of violence that occurred inside our Evergreen Road restaurant in Southfield, MI. We are working cooperatively with the authorities handling this investigation and hope justice will be served for the individual responsible for this crime,” Chipotle said in a statement.

Police have not released a full motive for the shooting, only saying it stemmed from a dispute over guacamole.

