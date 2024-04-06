2 Dead, 7 Others Injured, In Shooting Outside Of Miami Bar

(Photo by SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images)

10:46 AM -Saturday, April 6, 2024

Two people have died and seven have been wounded after a shooting took place at a bar in downtown Miami, Florida, early Saturday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, they responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, to a report of an altercation taking place at the Martini Bar in the CityPlace center in Doral. The suspect was located by a security guard who tried to help prevent the situation, according to police.

The suspect then opened fire killing the security guard and a responding police officer killed the suspect, according to authorities.

During the shooting exchange, another officer was hit by a gunshot wound to the lower extremity and six other people sustained injuries, five men and one woman, Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Additionally, two of the victims were taken to trauma centers and listed in critical condition, with the other four victims being listed as stable.

“Officers that were working at the commercial establishment at the time immediately responded, and there was an exchange of gunfire,” Zabaleta said during a news conference.

“Unfortunately, the security guard lost his life while he was performing his duties, and of course, our heart goes out to that family.”

“At the present time we do know that two officers of the City of Doral Police Department did discharge their firearm, but as I mentioned, only one was injured by gunfire,” Zabaleta said.

“The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to talk to all witnesses that are here in order to be able to gather all the details.”

The injured police officer was able to apply his own tourniquet during the shooting, and has since been released from the hospital, according to CBS News.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the altercation.

