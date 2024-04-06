NCAA Men’s Final Four Predictions: Who Will Play For A Championship

In an aerial view, State Farm Stadium is shown ahead of the NCAA Men’s Final Four Tournament on March 26, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The men’s Final Four starts April 6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

7:56 AM -Saturday, April 6, 2024

Many people filling out their brackets before the Men’s NCAA Tournament started had the UConn Huskies in their Final Four. Sure enough, they made it among the last four in Glendale, Arizona.

Despite how dominant the Huskies have been the past two seasons, they will have to defy history. There hasn’t been a back-to-back champion in 17 years since the Florida Gators repeated with Joakim Noah and Al Horford leading the way.

NC State, who have been the Cinderella darling of the tournament so far, were not even projected to make the tournament unless they won five straight games in the ACC tournament to receive the automatic bid.

Purdue overcame heavy criticism and disappointment after losing to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson last year to become the second 1-seed to lose to a 16-seed in the tournament.

Alabama has caught fire in the tournament, led by guard Mark Sears, who has been a flamethrower from beyond the three-point line, averaging just over 20 ppg.

However, the real question is who will compete for the championship?

Purdue (-9) vs NC State 6:09 P.M. EST

Prediction: Purdue 77, NC State 66

It was an incredible run for NC State, who have won nine straight games going into this one, but Zach Edey and the Boilermakers will take care of business and move on to the title game. The matchup between Edey and Burns is one that the AP Player of the Year should be able to control. Burns will struggle to contain Edey and get into foul trouble early, opening it up for the star big man and the rest of the Boilermakers. Even if Edey is double-teamed he can kick it out to teammates, who have been able to hit from three with proficiency in this tournament so far. Purdue marches on.

UConn (-11.5) vs Alabama 8:49 P.M. EST

Prediction: UConn 85, Alabama 70

Alabama’s offense has been undeniably on point throughout this tournament, with coach Nate Oats’ run-and-gun style, but that will play into the Huskies’ hand in this game. Alabama has not faced a defense in UConn that will limit the amount of open looks the Crimson Tide will see on the court Saturday. Alabama will also struggle to slow down UConn just like every other team they have played throughout the tournament. Center Donovan Clingan will dominate on the glass and get many second-chance opportunities for his teammates to open up more three-point opportunities for coach Danny Hurley’s efficient offense.

