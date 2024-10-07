Minnesota Park Ranger Killed After Rescuing Three People In Namakan Lake

Kevin Grossheim (Photo via: Voyageurs National Park)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:57 PM – Monday, October 7, 2024

A Minnesota park ranger at Voyageurs National Park died on Sunday morning after the park’s boat capsized during a rescue attempt in Namakan Lake after the park’s boat capsized.

The park ranger, who was identified as Kevin Grossheim, was described as having “a servant’s heart as big as the Park he patrolled.”

Grossheim had been responding to “a call for assistance from a distressed civilian vessel on Namakan Lake,” park officials stated, after a boat had become disabled due to high winds causing “5-6 foot waves.”

The ranger then arrived at the lake where he attempted to tow the distressed boat. However, the ranger’s boat suddenly capsized, dumping the park ranger and the three people seeking rescue into the lake.

The three individuals were able to swim to safety, but Grossheim was nowhere to be found. Authorities were able to recover his body after a three-hour long search.

Some officials have theorized that Grossheim could have hit his head, knocking him out, which would have made his escape to come up to oxygen all the more impossible.

The St. Louis County Sheriff Gordan Ramsey took to Facebook to offer his condolences.

“Saddened by the tragic loss today of a law enforcement Park Ranger in Voyagers National Park. The Ranger rescued a family who were stranded on an island on Namakan,” Ramsey’s post read.

“The Ranger died doing what he loved to do, helping others. His partners and deputies who worked with him all knew he had a servant’s heart as big as the Park he patrolled. Our thoughts go out to the Ranger, his partners, friends, family, and National Park Service,” Ramsey added.

Authorities also announced that an investigation into the tragic incident is still ongoing.

Additionally, the Minnesota State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement on X, offering their support and condolences to Grossheim’s family and friends.

“The Minnesota State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police stand in support of Grossheim’s family, friends, and law enforcement family. Park Ranger Grossheim died serving the visitors of Voyageurs National Park. His sacrifice will be always remembered. We offer our condolences to all who were involved in this incident. The Minnesota FOP remains steadfast in our support of all law enforcement, including our Federal Law Enforcement Brothers and Sisters,” the release read.

