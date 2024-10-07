Hillary Clinton Calls For Federal Social Media Regulation, Concerned With Losing ‘Total Control’

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on as she is applauded after arriving on stage to speak on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:20 PM – Monday, October 7, 2024

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed her concern of losing “total control” of social media platforms, and called for further regulations on a recent CNN interview.

Advertisement

During a CNN interview with Michael Smerconish, Clinton argued that she would like to see more regulation on social media companies by the federal government as it relates to moderating content.

“We can look at the state of California, the state of New York, I think some other states have also taken action,” Clinton began.

“But we need national action, and sadly, our Congress has been dysfunctional when it comes to addressing these threats to our children,” she continued.

Specifically, Clinton advocated to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Act, which protects platforms from being liable for their users’ content.

“We should be, in my view, repealing something called Section 230, which gave, you know, platforms on the internet immunity because they were thought to be just pass-throughs, that they shouldn’t be judged for the content that is posted,” Clinton continued.

“But we now know that that was an overly simple view, that if the platforms, whether it’s Facebook or Twitter/X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, if they don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control,” she added. “And it’s not just the social and psychological effects, it’s real life.”

Additionally, Clinton also revealed her support for cell phone restrictions in schools, a measure that has been implemented by multiple states like Florida and California.

“Take the phones out of schools,” she continued. “I’m so happy to see schools beginning to do that, where the kids turn their phone in when they walk in the door.”

“And guess what? Kids are paying better attention in class,” she added. “They are talking to each other in the lunchroom, things that used to be part of your daily life when you were a child in school.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!