Harris Appears On ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast, Addresses Criticisms About Herself And 2024 Campaign

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters outside of Primanti Bros. Restaurant on August 18, 2024 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:54 PM – Monday, October 7, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee for president, appeared on the popular female-driven podcast “Call Her Daddy,” hosted by Alexandra Cooper, where she addressed a number of criticisms from GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who have both made comments on the fact that Kamala is childless.

Cooper first asked the vice president what she thought about Vance’s 2021 “childless cat ladies” comment.

The comment Cooper was referring to revolves around a previous time when Vance said that he believes the country is being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

“I just think it’s mean and mean spirited,” Harris responded. “And I think that most Americans want leaders who understand that the measure of their strength is not based on who you beat down. The real measure of a strength of a leader is based on who you uplift.”

During the podcast episode, Harris also addressed Sanders’ (R-Ark.) previous comments, in which she remarked: “My kids keep me humble… unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

Harris, who has two step-children with her husband, Doug Emhoff, was asked how Sanders’ comments made her feel.

“I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble,” Harris responded. “Two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life and children in their life. And I think it’s really important for women to lift each other up. You know, I’ll tell you Alex, one of the things that I have really enjoyed about where the discussion has gone, one of the places it’s gone, we have our family by blood, and then we have our family by love. And I have both. And I consider it to be a real blessing. And I have two beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who call me Momala. We have a very modern family. My husband’s ex-wife is a friend of mine, you know?”

Harris continued, explaining her “modern family” dynamic, and that she considers her step children as her own.

“And also, I’ll tell you, look, I’m a child of divorced parents,” Harris added. “And when I started dating Doug, my husband, I was very thoughtful and sensitive to making sure that until I knew that our relationship was something that was going to be real, I didn’t want to-to form a relationship with the kids and then walk away from that relationship. I just, my own experience tells me that you know, children form attachments and you really want to be thoughtful about it. And so I waited to meet the kids. And they are my children. And I love those kids to death. And family comes in many forms, and I think that, increasingly, you know, all of us understand that this is not the 1950s anymore. Families come in all kinds of shapes and forms. And they’re family nonetheless.”

Meanwhile, commenters expressed their frustration with Harris taking part in a podcast while the federal response to Hurricane Helene hasn’t been very effective, as individuals who are still impacted are being left to survive with minimal help and a lack of resources in many isolated regions.

“Thousands are dying in NC and this is what she’s doing,” one commenter stated.

“People in my neighboring state NC do not have power, water or roads and our VP is talking about this. So sad..my heart is broken for our country.,” another added.

