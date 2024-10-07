6-Year-Old Passes After Stepfather Beats Him, Brother, Mother With Baseball Bat  

(Photo via; Bridgeport Police Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:00 PM – Monday, October 7, 2024

A six-year-old has been taken off life support after his stepfather beat him with a baseball bat.

Six-year-old Jathan Escobar was declared brain dead and taken off life support after his step father, Abdulrahim Sulaiman, attacked him, his brother, and mother on September 23rd in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

An update was posted on Jathan’s GoFundme, saying that he had passed away.

“Today, my sweet 6-year-old nephew made his final journey as he gives the ultimate gift of life through organ donation. After suffering unimaginable pain and losing his life due to a brutal and senseless act, he leaves behind a legacy of hope for others,” the website said. “His heart, full of love, will beat on, and his light will continue to shine through the lives he saves. Though we are shattered, we honor his strength, innocence and the selfless act that will help others live.”

Reports stated that the mother had called 9-1-1 and said that Sulaiman was attacking them with a bat. When police arrived, they found the mother bleeding profusely while holding 6-year-old Jathan with a hole in her head close to her eye.

Police took Sulaiman into custody after finding him “muttering to himself” while covered in blood. The blood was mostly on his hands and arms.

While the six-year-old received CPR, police said that they were disturbingly able to see brain matter coming from the top of his head.

Soon after, Jathan was airlifted to a nearby hospital, along with his mother and 4-year-old brother. The 4-year-old brother is currently in stable condition.

Sulaiman’s charges have been upgraded to include “Murder with Special Circumstances,” according to a statement released by the Bridgeport Police Department on Wednesday.

He was originally charged with three counts of criminal attempt at murder, three counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of risk of injury to a minor and criminal possession of a firearm after police found a .22 caliber handgun wrapped in a blanket in the kitchen, the Connecticut Post reported.

According to police reports, the mother informed investigators that Sulaiman had been smoking “angel dust” in the house prior to his attack.

On September 10th, the judge signed an order of protection for Sulaiman, which forbade him from speaking with the woman or her children for a year after months of harassment and threats.

A judge set his bond to $10 million and has ordered him to wear ankle bracelets.

