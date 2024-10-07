Celebrity Friends Of Diddy Discreetly Paying Off Their Victims Before Impending Lawsuits: Report

A general view of atmosphere at the White Party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ashton Kutcher to help raise awareness for Malaria No More held at a Private Residence on July 4, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Getty Images for Blueflame)

Brooke Mallory

6:27 PM – Monday, October 7, 2024

Famous friends and colleagues of Sean “Diddy” Combs are purportedly making discreet out-of-court settlements with victims to make sure their names are removed from upcoming lawsuits, according to a Texas-based lawyer who is defending over 100 of his accusers.

Attorney Tony Buzbee stated that there are plans to sue a handful of celebrities whom he claims assisted the music mogul in covering up instances of sexual assault and other illicit actions that took place at his notorious, wild parties.

“If you were attending one of these parties, if you will, and you attended before, or you knew what was going to happen — that is, you knew that a particular drug was being used in drinks that was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of — and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem,” Buzbee said during an appearance on TMZ Live.

Buzbee is planning to take legal action against a handful of A-list celebrities on behalf of his clients, although the lawyer did not indicate who.

“In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then because it’s in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit, and we have done that already,” Buzbee explained. “We’ve done that with a handful of individuals, many of which you’ve heard of before, and we’ll continue to do that.”

On October 1st, the attorney declared that a class-action lawsuit would be filed against Combs. He is defending 120 people, some of whom were underage at the alleged time of the sexual abuse. The youngest accuser was 9-years-old at the time, with another who was 15-years-old at the time.



According to Buzbee, there have been documented instances of the purported abuse since 1991 and up until 2024. The victims, who are dispersed across the nation in areas like Florida, Georgia, California, and New York, came forward following the federal prosecutors’ indictment of Combs.

“When we talk about the ages of the victims when the conduct occurred, it’s shocking,” Buzbee said during the press conference. “The youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was 9 years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15. Twenty-five of the 120 individuals who are plaintiffs in these cases were minors at the time of the acts complained of.”

Following his arrest on September 16th, Combs was informed that he was facing charges related to sex trafficking. Both of his requests to be released on bail were turned down. He is still in custody.

“Authorities alleged Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used ‘firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse’ to fulfill his sexual desires,” according to Fox News Digital.

Combs, his friends, his companies’ employees, and other colleagues would “intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Comb’s orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, ‘Freak Offs,’” the unsealed indictment continued, obtained by Fox.

