Mike Pence Drops Out Of GOP Presidential Race

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:37 PM – Saturday, October 28, 2023

Former Vice President Mike Pence has announced he will withdraw his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.

Pence made his announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas saying that he is ending his campaign after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls.

“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said. “We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets.”

His spokesperson Devin O’Malley stated that he chose to make the announcement at the rally because “the conflict in Israel is a microcosm of what Pence has been evangelizing regarding populism and traditional conservative values.”

In a competitive race dominated by support for former President Donald Trump, Pence had failed to gain traction.

Pence had earlier separated with Trump over certifying the 2020 election results on January 6th, 2021, and on the campaign trail, he had begun to create a sharper line between himself and Trump.

Due to a lack of broad support, Pence’s campaign struggled to raise funds, with its latest campaign finance statement showing $600,000 in debt and only $1.2 million cash on hand.

The campaign was reportedly unable to secure the 70,000 individual donations required for the third Republican primary debate despite straining to reach the donor levels for the first two debates.

