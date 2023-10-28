At Least 200 Arrested In Grand Central Station Protest Demanding Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire

Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:32 PM – Saturday, October 28, 2023

At least 200 people have been arrested during a protest in the Grand Central Station in New York City demanding the cease-fire in the Israel-Palestine War.

Hundreds of activists, wearing black T-shirts with the slogans “Jews say cease-fire now” and “Not in our name,” were detained by New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and brought out of the train station, their hands zip-tied behind their backs during rush hour on Friday.

The NYPD stated that the demonstrators were momentarily detained, issued summonses, and then released, and that a more precise number of detentions would be available Saturday.

Some protesters carried flags as they ascended the stone ledges in front of departure time leaderboards.

After police broke up the sit-in, the remaining demonstrators streamed into the streets outside.

One of the groups involved appears to be a group called “Jewish Voices For Peace,” which posted on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter announcing that they are “taking over.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said in a statement that it is sad that the organization chose rush hour to organize a protest when New Yorkers were trying to get home, but it is proud of both MTA officers and NYPD officers for their professionalism.

Commuters were advised to use Penn Station as an option by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

