Autopsy Report Released for L.A. Model Found Inside Her Refrigerator

IFA Technology Fair BERLIN – SEPTEMBER 07: A hostess explains the functions of new energy-efficient refrigerators at the Samsung home appliances stand at the 2010 IFA technology trade fair at Messe Berlin on September 7, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. The IFA 2010 is open to the public from September 3-8. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:29 AM – Saturday, October 28, 2023

An autopsy reveals that the model who was found dead inside her downtown Los Angeles apartment had been chained, battered, gagged, and shoved into her own refrigerator.

Advertisement

An autopsy report has been released for the body of Maleesa Mooney, a 31-year-old pregnant model, who was discovered on September 12th after police conducted a welfare check at her apartment on South Figueroa Street.

According to the report, Mooney suffered blunt force trauma to her head, torso and arms indicating the cause of death was “homicidal violence.”

Mooney’s wrists and ankles were bound together and secured behind her back with “miscellaneous electronic cords and clothing items.”

Her mouth was also reportedly stuffed with a gag created from a piece of clothes.

According to toxicology tests, Mooney’s system had traces of cocaine and alcohol.

“The blunt force traumatic injuries observed at autopsy are generally not considered life-threatening on their own,” the medical examiner said. “However, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in [a] violent physical altercation prior to her death.”

Mooney was last seen alive on surveillance video on September 6th at her apartment building, and died while two months pregnant.

The death of the model is still being investigated and there have been no arrests in connection to the case so far.

Anyone with information about Mooney’s murder is urged to contact the LAPD detectives Pierce or Marcinek at 213-996-4150.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 800-222-8477.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement

Share this post!