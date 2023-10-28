Suspect In Maine Mass Shooting Found Dead

R| Robert Card (Lewiston Maine Police Department via AP) L| These photos provided by the Maine Department of Public Safety shows victims of the Maine Shooting, Top from left, Ronald G. Morin, Peyton Brewer- Ross, Joshua A. Seal, Bryan M. MacFarlane, Joseph Lawrence Walker, Arthur Fred Strout. Second row from left, Maxx A. Hathaway, Stephen M. Vozzella, Thomas Ryan Conrad, Michael R. Deslauiers II, Jason Adam, Tricia C. Asselin. Third Row from left, William A. Young, Aaron Young, Robert E. Violette and Lucille M. Violette, William Frank, Keith D. Macneir. (Maine Department of Public Safety via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:45 AM – Saturday, October 28, 2023

The suspect in the fatal Lewiston and Lisbon, Maine mass shootings is found dead after a multi-day manhunt.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck announced authorities located the body of suspect Robert Card, after apparently taking his own life in a trailer at the Maine Recycling Corp.

Card, 40, was a firearm instructor who is suspected in the murders of 18 people and wounded 13 others in shootings committed at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine on Wednesday evening.

According to Sauschuck, authorities had already searched the area twice before finding Card in a parking lot across the street from the primary business property.

He also stated that the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and he was wearing the same clothes he had on during the shootings.

Sauschuck also said at a press conference on Saturday that Card’s family contacted detectives shortly after police released surveillance images of the gunman to submit his identity to law enforcement.

“This family has been incredibly cooperative with us,” Sauschuck said. “Truth be told the first three people that called us … were family members.”

Leo Madden, who claimed to have run Maine Recycling Corp. for decades, told the press that Card worked there for a couple of years and nothing jumped out about him.

Madden said he couldn’t recall when Card worked for him or whether he was fired or quit.

The suspect was also reportedly training with the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in West Point, New York, when authorities became concerned about him.

According to an alert circulated to authorities across the country shortly after the attack, Card was taken to a mental health center for two weeks after “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” a military base.

Card had a mental health evaluation last summer after acting abnormally during training.

The Maine Department of Public Safety said Saturday morning that it would open a Family Assistance Center in Lewiston to assist and support victims at the Lewiston Armory.

