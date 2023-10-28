Biden Asks GOP For Help On Gun Violence, Faces Backlash

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:00 PM – Saturday, October 28, 2023

President Joe Biden isn’t letting a tragedy go to waste and is urging Republicans in Congress to help keep Americans safe from “gun violence” after mass shootings in Maine.

Advertisement

Speaking at a campaign fundraiser in Washington Friday night, Biden called for new gun control legislation in the wake of the mass shooting in Maine.

Biden reportedly asked, “who the hell needs an assault weapon that can hold, in some cases, up to 100 rounds?”

In a subsequent post on Saturday, Biden promised to use everything in power to end the so-called “gun violence epidemic,” by “calling Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep Americans safe.”

Biden’s renewed calls for gun control has been met with strong opposition from congressional Republicans and gun advocacy groups, including the National Rifle Association, a major lobbying organization strongly opposed to broad gun control legislation.

Some Republican lawmakers have argued instead for legislation to address mental health issues and limit gun access to people deemed dangerous.

In months leading up to Wednesday’s attack in Lewiston, Maine that left 18 people dead, the shooter, Robert Card was reportedly checked into a mental health facility after complaining of voices and making threats.

Card was found dead Friday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement

Share this post!