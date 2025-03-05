Mike Pence Congratulates Trump On ‘Strong’ Joint Address To Congress

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announces the Trump Administration’s plan to create the U.S. Space Force by 2020 during a speech at the Pentagon August 9, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. Describing space as adversarial and crowded and citing threats from China and Russia, Pence said the new Space Force would be a separate, sixth branch of the military. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:22 PM – Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Former GOP Vice President Mike Pence congratulated President Donald Trump on his “strong” speech, referencing the president’s Congressional speech on Tuesday in a social media post.

Pence took to X on Wednesday to congratulate the president on a “strong Joint Address to Congress.”

“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on a strong Joint Address to Congress last night,” Pence wrote.

He continued, praising Trump for expressing “openness to continued negotiations with Ukraine,” in his own words, and for expressing support for the U.S. Armed Forces and securing the borders.

Pence added that it was “welcome news” regarding how the U.S. had apprehended someone Trump named a “top terrorist” involved in the 2021 bombing at Kabul International Airport’s AbbeyGate.

“There will be plenty of time for the debate between tariffs, tax cuts and spending but for now, Well Done Mr. President,” Pence added.

The former vice president previously criticized Trump during the 2024 election cycle, dramatically declaring that he could not “in good conscience” support Trump’s re-election bid.

The split between Pence and Trump began in 2021.

Pence looked down on the 47th president after the January 6th U.S. Capitol demonstration, eventually taking the side of Democrats who accused Trump of causing the large protest after Trump expressed suspicion regarding the results of the 2020 election — when former President Joe Biden was named the winner.

However, Trump had actually told his supporters to “remain peaceful.”

Pence and Trump were seen speaking for the first time in years at the late President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January as well. Nevertheless, Pence’s wife refused to shake Trump’s hand at the event.

Pence later described the interaction in an interview, saying he told the president: “Congratulations, Mr. President,” as he extended his hand — with Trump responding: “Thanks, Mike.”

