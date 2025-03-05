Rep. Luna To File Criminal Referral Against 4 Democrat Mayors With DOJ

U.S. Rep Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) speaks to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol on December 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. House GOPs are trying to come up with a third plan to pass a spending bill to avert a government shutdown, after the first two have failed. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:32 PM – Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna informed four Democrat Mayors they will be referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for following sanctuary city policies on Wednesday.

“To me after this line of questioning, it’s very clear that these policies that you have all implicated are active and alive and well in your cities are in direct violation with Title 8, U.S.C. § 1324 and is a federal offense,” Luna (R-Fla.) said, referring to a federal law that prohibits bringing in and harboring migrants without legal status. “You all speak about a broken immigration system and yet here you guys are aiding and abetting in that entire process,” she continued. “I do not think you guys are bad people but I think you are ideologically misled which is why, unfortunately based on your responses, I’m going to be criminally referring you to the Department of Justice for investigation, and as soon as I leave here, these will be going over to [Attorney General] Pam Bondi.” “If you guys continue doing what you’re doing, you’re not going to help anyone,” she said, adding that she was not doing this to “bully” the mayors, but believed the policies were hurting the American people.

Luna made the remarks during a House Oversight Committee hearing that included Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D-Mass.)), New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.), Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D-Ill.) and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D-Colo.). All four cities are considered sanctuary cities.

The move by Luna comes as the Trump administration has repeatedly said they will go after “sanctuary cities,” if they do not comply with their stricter immigration policies.

Meanwhile, Bondi has already sued the city of Chicago, alleging the city has obstructed the federal government from enforcing stricter immigration policies. Additionally, Bondi issued a memo in February saying sanctuary cities will not have access to federal funding from the DOJ.

