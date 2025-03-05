Vance: President Trump Aims To Finish Southern Border Wall By Term’s End

U.S. Vice President JD Vance (L) speaks as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (2nd-L) and members of U.S. Border Patrol look on during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on March 05, 2025 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:39 PM – Wednesday, March 5, 2025

During a Wednesday trip to Eagle Pass, Texas, Vice President JD Vance stated that President Donald Trump hopes to build the entirety of the wall on the southern border by the end of his term.

Vance, alongside Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, addressed the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

“I think the president’s hope is that by the end of the term we build the entire border wall,” Vance stated.

“And of course that’s the physical structure, the border wall itself, but we even heard today, there are so many good technological tools. So many great artificial intelligence-enabled technologies that allow us, for example – a camera, not a person, but a camera picks up somebody two miles away who’s about to come across the southern border,” he continued.

“We’re using artificial intelligence to make us better at the job of border enforcement, but we’ve got to make sure that technology is deployed across the entire American southern border. We’re going to do it as much as we can, as broadly as we can, because that’s how we’re going to protect the American people’s security.”

President Trump’s strong stance on border security has led to a sharp decrease in illegal immigration, in comparison to former President Joe Biden’s relaxed policies surrounding asylum seekers and illegal immigration.

“Border security is national security,” Hegseth stated prior to the trip to the border. “We’re sending those folks home, and we’re not letting more in. And you’re seeing that right now.”

Vance, Gabbard and Hegseth also attended a border security roundtable with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to discuss President Trump’s “ongoing homeland and border security operations.”

“Texas serves as a model for border security,” Abbott stated. “Now with a partner in the White House, law enforcement at all levels of government can work together to defend our southern border and put an end to the unprecedented border crisis created by the Biden Administration.”

“As President Trump said in his speech last night, all our country needed to secure the border was a new President. I thank Vice President Vance, Secretary Hegseth, and Director Gabbard, for their support and for traveling to Texas to see our coordinated border security efforts firsthand. Texas will continue to work with the Trump Administration to arrest, detain, and deport illegal immigrants and stop the flow of deadly drugs like fentanyl into our nation,” he added.

Vance also fielded questions about President Trump’s recently imposed tariffs on Mexico, designed to pressure the Mexican government into halting the influx of fentanyl into the U.S.

“Well what the president says is we need a sustained commitment from the government of Mexico to take the job of border security seriously,” Vance stated.

“Fentanyl is the single-largest cause of death among young Americans, and we know that a substantial portion of it is — the precursors are made in China, they come to Mexico, they’re manufactured in Mexico, and brought across the border by the Mexican drug cartels. We want to see fewer Americans dying of these terrible fentanyl overdoses. We’re going to apply as much leverage as possible to the Mexican government,” he added.

