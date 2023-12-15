Michigan Court Of Appeals: ‘Trump Can Remain On 2024 Primary Ballot’

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Hyatt Hotel on December 13, 2023 in Coralville, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will caucus on January 15, the first in the presidential nomination process in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:35 PM – Friday, December 15, 2023

On Thursday, the Court of Appeals in Michigan ruled that 45th President Donald Trump would not be precluded from running in the state under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, and he will remain on Michigan’s 2024 GOP primary ballot.

Rejecting an appeal brought by the watchdog group Free Speech For People on behalf of a group of Michigan voters, the Michigan court maintained the decisions of two lower courts.

The plaintiff’s case was deemed untimely by the court, which ruled 3-0. However, the ruling did not address whether Trump was subject to the disqualification provision.

“As the Court of Claims recognized, it would be improper to decide whether to grant a declaration that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President of the United States at this time,” the court wrote. “At the moment, the only event about to occur is the presidential primary election. But as explained, whether Trump is disqualified is irrelevant to his placement on that particular ballot. Thus, with respect to the presidential primary election, there is no actual controversy, as the only purported basis for removing Trump from the presidential primary ballot would not be a sufficient basis for removal of Trump’s name from that ballot,” the court stated.

The ruling was praised by Trump’s team on Thursday night.

“With the Michigan Court of Appeals’ affirmation of the Trump campaign’s victories in the lower court, the Soros-funded Democrats have once again failed in their desperate attempt to interfere in the election via a bad-faith interpretation of the 14th Amendment. President Trump remains undefeated against these frivolous legal claims and has never been in a stronger position to win next year’s election,” campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

