Three Hostages Held By Hamas Mistakenly Killed By IDF

Israeli soldiers walk in a single file on a path during an operation in the West Bank town of Hebron on June 17, 2014 as Israeli forces broadened the search for three teenagers believed kidnapped by militants and imposed a tight closure of the town. (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:11 PM – Friday, December 15, 2023

The Israeli military has announced that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were mistakenly killed due to friendly fire.

The incident occurred during combat operations in Shejaiya, a densely populated neighborhood in Gaza where Israeli troops unintentionally perceived the three hostages as a threat.

Officials have identified the dead as Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka and Alon Shamriz.

It is believed that all three of the hostages fled or were abandoned by the terrorists who held them captive.

The IDF acknowledged that its troops fired at the individuals, resulting in their tragic demise.

After the gunfire, Israeli troops surveyed the area and soon a “suspicion arose regarding the identity of the dead.”

Their bodies were taken to an Israeli territory, where it was discovered that it was the three Israeli abductees who were killed.

Haim and Shamriz were taken hostage on October 7th by Hamas in Kfar Aza, while Talalka was taken from Nir Am.

The IDF released a statement expressing sorrow for the incident.

