Cause Of Actor Matthew Perry’s Death Revealed

Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the Lili Claire Foundation 10th annual benefit dinner and auction held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on October 13, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lili Claire)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

3:50 PM – Friday, December 15, 2023

Police have revealed the cause of death regarding actor Matthew Perry, who is best known for his role on the hit television sitcom “Friends.”

Advertisement

54-year-old Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on October 28th.

On Friday, it was unveiled that he passed away due to “acute effects of ketamine.”

A post-mortem examination also showed that he suffered “respiratory impairment from submersion or immersion in liquid (drowning), coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine” as contributions to his death.

Buprenorphine is a drug commonly used to treat opioid-use disorder, a disorder that Perry had previously been very open about in his struggles.

The autopsy noted that Perry had been clean from recreational drugs for 19 months and “was on ketamine infusion therapy,” with his latest treatment taking place just “‘one and a half weeks’ before his death.”

However, the coroner also highlighted that “the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

Some social media users online have theorized that Perry could have been taking ketamine recreationally in addition to his doctor-supervised ketamine treatments.

Perry’s death was ruled an accident and no foul play has been suspected.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!