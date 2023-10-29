Actor Matthew Perry Dies At 54

B| In this screen grab from an AFPTV video, police officers taped off the street leading to Matthew Perry’s house where he was found dead on October 28, 2023. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) F| (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

11:10 AM – Sunday, October 29, 2023

Matthew Perry, well-known for his role as Chandler in the show “Friends,” has been found dead at 54-years-old.

Captain Scot Williams of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide division announced the death on Saturday and stated that the cause of death will not be determined for some time, but there was no evidence of foul play.

According to media reports, Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.

Warner Bros. Television Group released a statement following the news of the death and sending condolences to his loved ones.

“Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family,” the company said. “The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Perry detailed his struggle with alcohol and drug addiction in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” published in 2022. He wrote that he had his first drink at the age of 14, but didn’t notice the symptoms of alcoholism until he was 21.

The book begins with his lengthy and public battle with addiction, writing “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My buddies refer to me as Matty. And I’m supposed to be dead.”

He claimed that he’d spent more than $7 million on sobriety efforts since then, including repeated trips in rehab and that his substance usage also caused a series of major health difficulties, including a five-month hospitalization in 2018 due to a colon rupture that left him with a 2% chance of surviving the night.

The actor’s role on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most known performers, starring as a part of a friend group in New York alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer.

“Friends” ran from 1994 until 2004, and won one best comedy series Emmy Award in 2002.

Friends, family, and co-stars of Perry sent their condolences and shared their memories with him on social media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter, sharing his childhood memories with Perry.

“Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening,” Trudeau wrote. “I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed.”

