Michael Bolton Announces Brain Tumor Diagnosis, Recuperating After ‘Successful’ Surgery  

Michael Bolton attends NBC’s “American Song Contest” Week 7 Semi-Finals Part 2 Live Premiere and Red Carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 02, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:07 PM – Friday, January 5, 2024

American singer and songwriter Michael Bolton is now recovering from a health crisis that he discovered towards the end of 2023, right before the holidays.

Advertisement

In a poignant letter to fans on Friday, the 70-year-old singer of “When A Man Loves A Woman” said that he had received a brain tumor diagnosis, necessitating a hiatus from performing.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” the singer said on Facebook. “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

The 2-time Grammy winner gave supporters assurance in the statement that he would be “devoting” his “time and energy” to his recuperation over the “next couple of months” and that he would be taking a “temporary break” from touring.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” Bolton wrote while thanking fans for their “love and support.”

“Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can,” he continued, ending his statement. “Much love always, MB.”

In the quarterfinals of NBC’s American version of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022, Bolton represented Connecticut with his own song, “Beautiful World.”

The 1990s music superstar reaffirmed to the press at the time just how much he loved taking the stage and entertaining his fans and supporters.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!