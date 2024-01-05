SCOTUS Agrees To Hear Trump’s 14th Amendment Appeal

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 4: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday morning January 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. Former President Donald Trump has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to keep his name on the primary ballot in Colorado. Earlier in December, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for the White House and appear on the state’s ballot, citing the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause in the 14th amendment. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:22 PM – Friday, January 5, 2024

The U.S. Supreme Court has announced that they will hear President Donald Trump’s 14th Amendment appeal.

On Friday, the Court revealed that they granted the petition for a writ of certiorari.

Oral arguments for the case are set to begin on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The former president’s legal team filed an appeal to SCOTUS asking the Court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court ruling removing the former president from the state’s GOP primary ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the state’s primary ballot on December 19th in a 4-3 decision.

They claimed that Trump violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for allegedly inciting a U.S. Capitol breach on January 6th, 2021. However, presidents do not fall under the jurisdiction of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment as they are not an “officer of the United States.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

