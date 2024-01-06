Speaker Johnson Asks Biden To Deliver State Of The Union On March 7

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

9:12 AM – Saturday, January 6, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson has invited President Joe Biden to deliver his State of the Union Address to Congress on March 7th.

“In this moment of great challenge for our country, it is my solemn duty to extend this invitation for you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, so that you may fulfill your obligation under the U.S. Constitution to report on the state of our union,” Johnson wrote in the invitation.

This will be Johnson’s first State of the Union Address as speaker, as the speech is scheduled two days after the Super Tuesday vote in the presidential primary where over a dozen states will cast ballots.

Additionally, the scheduled address comes just weeks after the deadline looms for Congress to avoid a government shutdown.

In Biden’s last address, he vowed to “finish the job” on issues such as taxes, the economy and prescription drugs.

Meanwhile, according to the latest polls Biden and former President Donald Trump are the heavy favorites to become each political party’s nominee.

