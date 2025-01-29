Meta Will Pay $25M To Trump In Suspended Accounts Settlement 

Mark Zuckerberg (C), CEO of Meta, attends the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:33 PM – Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Meta, formerly the Facebook company, is set to pay President Donald Trump $25 million in order to settle a 2021 lawsuit over the president’s previously suspended social media accounts.

On Wednesday, the settlement was filed in California — stating that Meta has agreed to pay Trump $25 million. Trump signed the settlement papers at the Oval Office.

The case arose from Meta suspending his accounts following the January 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol. After claiming that Trump’s posts on that day had “incited violence” and “constituted a concern to public safety,” Facebook, now Meta, suspended him before announcing in June 2021 that he would be banned from the platform for a minimum of two years.

The Wall Street Journal outlet first reported the settlement.

The Journal stated that approximately $22 million of the settlement cash is expected to go toward a fund for Trump’s presidential library, while the rest will go toward his legal fees and to other plaintiffs.

Additionally, Trump had accused the company of purposely censoring posts by conservatives, and he took aim at Meta’s content moderation policies.

In November 2024, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited the president at his Mar-a-Lago residence following his reelection. Zuckerberg also attended last week’s inauguration, celebrating the new president and even co-hosting a separate black tie reception for Trump on the same weekend.

Zuckerberg allegedly told investors that Trump’s election victory offers Meta a chance to mend its tense relationship with the U.S. government.

