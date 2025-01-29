Trump Announces Preparations To Move 30,000 Illegal Aliens To Guantanamo Bay: ‘The Worst Of The Worst’

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:48 PM – Wednesday, January 29, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration is preparing to send 30,000 of the most violent and dangerous illegal aliens to Guantanamo Bay.

Advertisement

Guantanamo Bay, also known as GITMO, is a U.S. military prison within Naval Station Guantanamo Bay on the coast of Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

“Today I’m also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay,” Trump stated. “Most people don’t even know about it.”

“Some of them are so bad, we don’t even trust their countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back,” Trump continued. “We’re going to send them to Guantanamo.”

Trump’s latest initiative to crackdown on illegal immigration has resulted in U.S. law enforcement officials removing and returning at least 7,300 illegal aliens since Trump took office, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Most people don’t even know that we have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people,” Trump highlighted. “This will double our capacity immediately… It’s a tough place to get out of.”

Trump’s order requires the DHS and the Defense Department to take “all appropriate actions to expand” the facilities “to full capacity to provide additional detention space for high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States.”

At Gitmo, the U.S. had already previously housed hundreds of individuals suspected of terrorism following the September 11th, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center. However, only 15 current terrorist suspects remain today.

Additionally, President Trump’s appointed border czar, Tom Homan, added that “there’s already a migrant center” at the Cuban outpost that’s “been there for decades.”

“So we’re just going to expand upon that existing migrant center,” Homan continued, revealing that those sent to Cuba will be “the worst of the worst.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that the facility is going to be used for “temporary transit” — processing and returning individuals to their countries in a safe manner.

Meanwhile, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel slammed the decision, referring to the outpost as “well-known prisons of torture and illegal detention.”

English Translation: “In an act of brutality, the new US government announces the imprisonment at the Guantanamo Naval Base, located in illegally occupied territory #Cuba , of thousands of migrants that it forcibly expels, and will place them next to the well-known prisons of torture and illegal detention,” Díaz-Canel wrote in an X post.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!