Mark Zuckerberg Will Be Co-Hosting A Black Tie Reception For Trump After His Inauguration

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:19 PM – Thursday, January 16, 2025

After President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, on January 20th, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly co-host a black-tie reception to celebrate the Republican candidate’s election victory.

According to the invitation, which was first obtained by NewsNation, the tech CEO partnered with Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson, former Republican National Committee finance chair Todd Ricketts and his wife Sylvie Légère, and Tilman Fertitta, the new U.S. ambassador to Italy, who is also the owner of the Houston Rockets — to host the event.

Before the evening’s inaugural balls in Washington, D.C., the party is scheduled to last for three and a half hours, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Zuckerberg recently donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund. Additionally, he attended a number of meetings with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago.

In addition to Zuckerberg, after similarly contributing $1 million to the fund, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, also intends to attend the 60th inauguration.

It was not reported whether Trump will be attending the black-tie event hosted by Zuckerberg, Fertitta, and Adelson.

