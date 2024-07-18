Melania Trump Arrives At RNC Ahead Of Husband’s Speech

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
7:28 PM – Thursday, July 18, 2024
Former First Lady Melania Trump arrived at the RNC before her husband, Donald Trump, took the stage. She received a warm welcome upon her arrival.
Advertisement
This is Melania’s first day at the Republican National Convention. Additionally, it is her first appearance at a major campaign event this election cycle.
The former first lady walked through the crowd on the convention floor up to the VIP box to join J.D. Vance, his wife and the rest of the Trump family.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts
Advertisements below