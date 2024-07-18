Melania Trump Arrives At RNC Ahead Of Husband’s Speech

Former first lady Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party’s presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:28 PM – Thursday, July 18, 2024

Former First Lady Melania Trump arrived at the RNC before her husband, Donald Trump, took the stage. She received a warm welcome upon her arrival.

This is Melania’s first day at the Republican National Convention. Additionally, it is her first appearance at a major campaign event this election cycle.

The former first lady walked through the crowd on the convention floor up to the VIP box to join J.D. Vance, his wife and the rest of the Trump family.

