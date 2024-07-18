Trump: I Had God On My Side During Shooting

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:14 PM – Thursday, July 18, 2024

In his first public speech since the failed assassination attempt last Saturday, Donald Trump recounted the harrowing moment that almost took his life.

On the final night of the Republican National Convention, Trump described his memory of the event to the crowd. The Republican, who said this is the only time he will talk about the assassination attempt in detail, credited having God on his side for still being alive.

“As you already know, the assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life. So many people have asked me what happened, tell us what happened please, and therefore I’ll tell you what happened, and you’ll never hear it from me a second time because it’s too painful to tell,” Trump explained.

“There was blood pouring everywhere and yet in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side” Trump said of his survival.

The 45th president went on to state “I’m not supposed to be here tonight.”

The crowd was quick to roar back “Yes you are!”