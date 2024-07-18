Trump Signs Paperwork To Officially Accept GOP Nomination For President

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump signs a document officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination as his family looks on during the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party’s presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:03 PM – Thursday, July 18, 2024

Donald Trump has officially signed all of the required documents needed to accept the Republican presidential nomination.

Advertisement

Trump signed the papers on Thursday prior to his speech on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention. It is taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

When he signed the documents, Trump was joined by his running mate J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Vance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), his wife Melania Trump, and two of his children, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!