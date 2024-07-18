Trump Signs Paperwork To Officially Accept GOP Nomination For President

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
Donald Trump has officially signed all of the required documents needed to accept the Republican presidential nomination.
Trump signed the papers on Thursday prior to his speech on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention. It is taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
When he signed the documents, Trump was joined by his running mate J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Vance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), his wife Melania Trump, and two of his children, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump.
