McConnell: Trump Tariffs ‘Bad Idea’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:21 PM – Monday, February 3, 2025

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called President Donald Trump tariffs a “bad idea” during a “60 Minutes” interview.

On Sunday, McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared on CBS’s “60 Minutes” for segment where he said that tariffs were a bad idea.

“It will drive the cost of everything up. In other words, it will be paid for by American consumers. I mean, why would you want to get into a fight with your allies over this?” he said.

McConnell also said it was a “mistake” for President Trump to pardon individuals convicted of crimes connected to the demonstration at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

“I think pardoning people who’ve been convicted is a mistake,” McConnell, the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, told CBS’s Lesley Stahl.

On his first day back in office, Trump pardoned 1,500 people charged in connection to the protest. He also commuted the sentences of about a dozen others who did not receive pardons.

When McConnell was asked to describe his relationship with the president, he said, “Well, we haven’t spoken for quite a while. I was very upset about what happened on Jan. 6.”

2/3/25- 4:33 p.m. PST. Correction: “Senate Majority Leader” was edited to “Former Senate Majority Leader.”

