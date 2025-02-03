DNC Appoints Anti-Gun Activist David Hogg As Vice Chair In Leadership Shakeup

David Hogg attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2024 at BMCC Tribeca PAC on September 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:05 PM – Monday, February 3, 2025

David Hogg, a gun control extremist who became publicly known after his Florida high school made news headlines following a 2018 shooting, has been appointed to one of the top positions of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Hogg, the youngest person to ever serve as DNC vice chair, was selected by DNC members over the weekend to join Pennsylvania Representative Malcolm Kenyatta and Artie Blanco.

Additionally, the DNC chose long-standing Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party leader Ken Martin to serve as chairman as well.

“You have no right to a gun. You are not a militia. When you’re talking about your second amendment rights you’re talking about a states right to have what is today the national guard. The modern interpretation of 2A is a ridiculous fraud pushed for decades by the gun lobby,” Hogg posted on X in February 2023.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democrat Party’s failed 2024 vice presidential nominee, backed Hogg in his bid to be the vice chair of the DNC.

After witnessing the 2018 Parkland high school shooting, which occurred at the school he was attending at the time, Hogg took the opportunity to push himself into the limelight — rising to prominence as a gun control activist.

He even founded a social justice group called “March For Our Lives,” which fights for “A future free of gun violence.”

However, it’s also important to note that Hogg’s father, whom has since passed, was a former FBI agent — leading to some gun advocates accusing Hogg of being coached by his former intelligence father.

Others have also accused Hogg of being a “crisis actor” and a “grifter” — with some former students claiming that they did not see him anywhere at school when the shooting transpired. However, the latter theory most likely stems from a statement Hogg made during a CBS News documentary about the incident.

“On the day of the shooting, I got my camera and got on my bike and rode as fast as I could three miles from my house to the school to get as much video and to get as many interviews as I could because I knew that this could not be another mass shooting.”

In June 2022, Hogg also bizarrely claimed that former Florida GOP Senator Marco Rubio, who is now the 72nd U.S. secretary of state, was avoiding him since he “triggered” him.

“Rubio staff said I can’t meet with him or his staff because I ‘trigger’ him. I just wanna have a conversation. Please meet with me @marcorubio I just want to figure out how we can stop these things from happening. We have to end the continuous debate and find what we can agree on.”

Soon after, many social media users mocked Hogg’s tweet — as the supposed reaction Rubio offered was not what one would anticipate from a politician, and the gist of it felt dishonest in general.

Rubio’s chief of staff, Michael Needham, immediately responded to Hogg’s claim.

“No one said such a thing,” Rubio’s Chief of Staff Michael Needham responded to Hogg. “As for the meeting, you must be confused as we had a 2p meeting scheduled with you. However, since you are lying and clearly using this all for self-promotion, that meeting is now cancelled [sic]. … the reporter doing a profile of you knows the meeting is real since she was emailing yesterday with our comms team about it. Don’t lie again — we have receipts.”

Hogg later deleted the post, with most assuming that Rubio’s team would never respond back or call him out on his purported lies.

Additionally, in August 2018, Hogg also claimed that the “NRA is pulling strings to increase gun sales in a record low year.” Hogg was immediately fact-checked after posting.

“People call us snowflakes,” Hogg previously tweeted. “What happens when snowflakes vote? That’s called an avalanche.”

Additionally, Hogg once posted: “The use of violence to acquire political power is deeply rooted in imperialism, capitalism and white supremacy[.] I personally refuse to believe that the use of this same violence will ever create nonviolent systems of government that represent and support everyone,” Hogg said previously.

Nevertheless, he later apologized after receiving backlash from left-wing social media personalities, responding: “Let me be clear what I am NOT trying to do is tell BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and people of color] how they should react to violence directed at them by the state. It’s not my place or any white persons to direct or criticize the way BIPOC people choose to defend themselves against this violence from the state.”

According to the Daily Wire outlet, another “suspicious” aspect of Hogg’s past is the fact that the new DNC vice chair was accepted into Harvard University with an SAT score of only 1270. Harvard typically chooses applicants with scores of at least 1500.

“The bottom 25% of students admitted had an average score of 1460,” Business Insider reported.

Meanwhile, the Babylon Bee, a conservative parody news outlet, took the opportunity to pounce on the DNC and their decision to choose Hogg as vice chair.

