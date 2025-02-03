Biden Signs Deal With Hollywood’s CAA, Signaling A Return To The Public Eye

US President Joe Biden gestures departs from 10 Downing Street following a bi-lateral meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:11 PM – Monday, February 3, 2025

Former President Joe Biden signed on with Creative Arts Agency (CAA) on Monday, a talent management agency known for high-profile clients.

“CAA delivers world-class opportunities to world-class clients. Positioned at the nexus of talent, content, brands, technology, sports, and live events, CAA creates limitless opportunities for the storytellers, trendsetters, icons, and thought leaders who shape popular culture,” the agency’s “About Us” tab reads on its website.

Biden was already previously represented by the agency from 2017 until 2020, before becoming the 46th president.

During his time with the agency prior, Biden was able to garner a speaking tour across the country, as well as publish his book “Promise Me, Dad.”

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” stated Richard Lovett, the co-chairman of CAA.

“His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again,” Lovett continued.

Lovett, along with co-chairs Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, have long been vocal supporters of the Democrat Party — most recently propping up Biden and Harris’ failed re-election campaign.

The CAA also represents former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle’s Higher Ground media company, which has produced multiple films, like “Leave the World Behind” (2023) starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, among other television shows.

Biden has not yet announced any plans for a book deal or speaking tour—which are both common pursuits for former presidents after leaving office. However, his new CAA deal suggests he intends to remain in the public eye.

“We’re leaving office, we’re not leaving the fight,” Biden stated on January 20th, as he left office for the last time.

