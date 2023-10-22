McConnell: I Am Completely Recovered

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to speak to reporters following a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol October 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sam Valk

11:54 AM – Sunday, October 22, 2023

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is fully recovered.

When speaking to Face The Nation on Sunday, the Republican Senate leader said that he is doing well after a stroke.

His office put out an official statement, stating that he is perfectly healthy and shows no signs of debilitating illnesses such as Parkinson’s.

McConnell, for his part, says he wants to focus on issues facing the country instead of on his health.

“I’m in good shape, completely recovered, and ready to get back on the job,” McConnell said. “I think we oughta be talking about what we were talking about earlier, rather than my health.”

During the interview, McConnell went on to say that Republicans are making a mistake if they separate Ukraine funds from Israel funding.

“I know there are some Republicans in the Senate, and maybe more in the House, saying Ukraine is somehow different,” the Republican said. “I view it as all interconnected.”

