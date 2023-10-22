Investigation Underway For Detroit Synagogue President Found Fatally Stabbed Outside Home

Detroit police officers work near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. (Photo by SARAH RICE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:22 AM – Sunday, October 22, 2023

The president of a synagogue board in Detroit, Michigan was found stabbed to death outside her home.

Advertisement

According to police, the president of the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, Samantha Woll was found fatally stabbed outside her home on Saturday.

The Synagogue posted on Facebook after the news broke, saying that they are shocked by the passing.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President,” the synagogue said. “May her memory be a blessing.”

The Detroit Police Department released a statement where they said they received a call that a person was lying on the ground unresponsive.

When police arrived at the scene they found a “trail of blood” leading to Woll’s residence where her body was found with multiple stab wounds.

Reportedly, even though her body was found outside, police believe that the fatal crime took place inside the home.

Police Chief James White released a statement regarding the stabbing saying that it is being fully investigated and a motive is not yet known.

“Understandably, this crime leaves many unanswered questions,” White said. “This matter is under investigation, and I am asking that everyone remain patient while investigators carefully examine every aspect of the available evidence.”

He continued to say that officials plan to release additional information about the investigation and that it is important that “no conclusions be drawn until all of the available facts are reviewed.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D-Mich.) stated that Woll’s death “has left a huge hole in the Detroit community” stating that just a few weeks ago they celebrated the renovation of the Synagogue.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) also released a statement sending her condolences to the family and friends of Woll.

“My heart breaks for her family, her friends, her synagogue, and all those who were lucky enough to know her. She was a source of light, a beacon in her community who worked hard to make Michigan a better place,” Whitmer said.

The case had been assigned to homicide unit for investigation and anyone with information is urged to call their section at 313-596-2260.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement

Share this post!