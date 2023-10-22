Michigan State Is ‘Deeply Sorry’ After Displaying Picture Of Adolf Hitler In Scoreboard At Stadium

(Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:21 PM – Sunday, October 22, 2023

Michigan State University (MSU) has issued an apology after an image of Adolf Hitler was displayed on the scoreboard at their football stadium.

The University said that they are “deeply sorry” after a picture of Nazi Hitler was displayed during a pregame quiz at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

According to the university, the picture, which appeared following a question about Hitler’s birthplace, was part of a routine pregame trivia segment run by a third-party contractor.

MSU Associate Athletic Director Matt Larson said in a written statement that the University has cut ties with the third-party sources and “will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all video board content in the future.”

“We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values,” Larson said. “MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all video board content in the future.”

Michigan State Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff sent an email to students on Sunday apologizing for the image.

“I am deeply sorry for the image displayed at Spartan Stadium, which made many of our community feel alienated and unsafe,” she said. “It was unacceptable. I asked last evening for a full review of this University event and will take all necessary steps to align our messages and actions to our values, I will work with our Jewish community and every member of minoritized populations to ensure Spartans feel that this is a place where everyone can live, work, go to class and attend events that are welcoming.”

The incident comes as more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in recent weeks as a result of attacks by Hamas.

According to the Israeli prime minister’s office, around 200,000 Israelis have been evacuated from their homes owing to the fear of Hamas and Hezbollah attacks.

