Mavericks’ New Owner Miriam Adelson Makes $100M Trump Donation As Mark Cuban Calls Trump A ‘Fascist’

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:09 PM – Thursday, October 31, 2024

Miriam Adelson, who owns a majority stake in the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, announced that she has donated $100 million to her Preserve America PAC in support of former President Donald Trump, according to Front Office Sports.

The donation goes against Mavericks Minority owner Mark Cuban, who sold his controlling interest in the franchise to Adelson, widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, for a reported $3.5 billion in December 2023.

Cuban is known for being a critic of Trump and supporter of Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

However, Cuban wrote in an email to Front Office Sports that he has no issue with Adelson’s donation.

“We are friends and partners,” Cuban, who owns roughly 27% of the Mavericks, wrote. “Just like we have been for years. Politics doesn’t get in the way.”

Additionally, the Adelson family gave a donation that supported Trump in 2020 as well, according to Front Office Sports.

Forbes estimates that Adelson and her family have a net worth of $32.3 billion, making her the 44th-richest person and the fifth-richest woman in the world.

