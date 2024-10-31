Off-Duty Officer Taken Into Custody Following Shots Fired Outside Ohio Elementary School

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:05 PM – Thursday, October 31, 2024

An off-duty officer has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at an Ohio elementary school parking lot.

Authorities announced that the off-duty Cleveland officer was taken into custody on Thursday following the shooting outside Riverview Elementary School in Painesville Township.

Riverside Schools released a statement Thursday afternoon with more information regarding the incident.

“At about 9:10 a.m., Riverview Elementary was placed on lockdown due to a domestic issue that began off-site and then carried into the parking lot of Riverview Elementary,” the district said in a statement. “During this dispute, a shot was fired near the vehicles involved in the parking lot, away from the school toward Madison Avenue. The shot was not fired in the direction of the school. As a result, no major injuries were reported.”

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the school had been placed on lockdown.

According to sources who spoke with FOX8, the incident started when a fight broke out between adults.

Multiple sources said that no one was shot, but the incident resulted in a deputy with a hand injury.

Additionally, a woman and child were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, although they were reportedly not injured.

They also stated that a vehicle was hit by gunshots and the gunman was tased and transported to a local hospital.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Riverview Elementary School posted on X that there was no further threat and the school lifted the lockdown.

“The school day will continue as normal, however, if parents would like to pick up their child, they can come to the school and sign them out,” read the post.

“We want to confirm that there was no threat made toward staff or students at any time,” Riverside Schools said. “All safety protocols were implemented and followed. Local law enforcement agencies remained on scene throughout the morning to assist with classroom and building safety checks, directing traffic and helping student check-out. In addition, grief counselors from Signature Health were called to the school and were available for any students or staff who wanted to speak with someone. Madison Avenue was re-opened around noon.”

The gunman has been identified as Alexander Sinclair.

