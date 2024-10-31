Daughter of California Man Blames Biden Administration For Father’s Death By The Islamic Regime

OAN Staff Stella Escobedo
2:39 PM – Thursday, October 31, 2024
The Islamic Republic of Iran is reporting that California resident, 68-year-old Jamshid Sharmahd, was executed by the regime earlier this week. Sharmahd was kidnapped by regime agents during a layover in Dubai in 2020. He was held in captivity, tortured and sentenced to death after what many consider a sham trial. His daughter Gazelle Sharmahd has been pleading with the Biden administration to help free her father but was met with only cold silence. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with her.